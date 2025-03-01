Chattanooga hosts Paulk and Wofford

Wofford Terriers (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 8-5 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Wofford…

Wofford Terriers (16-10, 8-5 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (13-13, 8-5 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford takes on Chattanooga after Evangelia Paulk scored 20 points in Wofford’s 63-57 loss to the East Tennessee State Buccaneers.

The Mocs are 8-5 in home games. Chattanooga is 7-10 against opponents over .500.

The Terriers are 8-5 in conference matchups. Wofford is second in the SoCon with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Paulk averaging 2.2.

Chattanooga scores 60.5 points per game, 0.6 more points than the 59.9 Wofford gives up. Wofford scores 11.9 more points per game (67.7) than Chattanooga allows to opponents (55.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is shooting 49.1% and averaging 14.0 points for the Mocs. Sigrun Olafsdottir is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Paulk is averaging 13.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.4 steals for the Terriers. Molly Masingale is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 59.4 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points per game.

Terriers: 5-5, averaging 64.6 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

