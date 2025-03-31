Chattanooga and Loyola Chicago square off in NIT

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-11, 13-7 A-10) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (27-9, 16-4 SoCon) Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (25-11, 13-7 A-10) vs. Chattanooga Mocs (27-9, 16-4 SoCon)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Loyola Chicago play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs are 16-4 against SoCon opponents and 11-5 in non-conference play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon scoring 79.6 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Ramblers are 13-7 against A-10 teams. Loyola Chicago averages 15.9 assists per game to lead the A-10, paced by Kymany Houinsou with 3.3.

Chattanooga scores 79.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 68.7 Loyola Chicago gives up. Loyola Chicago averages 73.6 points per game, 1.0 more than the 72.6 Chattanooga allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 15.5 points for the Mocs. Trey Bonham is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jayden Dawson is scoring 13.7 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Ramblers. Des Watson is averaging 13.5 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 82.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ramblers: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

