Chattanooga and Dayton square off in NIT matchup

Dayton Flyers (23-10, 12-7 A-10) at Chattanooga Mocs (25-9, 16-4 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga…

Dayton Flyers (23-10, 12-7 A-10) at Chattanooga Mocs (25-9, 16-4 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 11:30 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga and Dayton meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs have gone 16-4 against SoCon teams, with a 9-5 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga is second in the SoCon scoring 79.7 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Flyers are 12-7 in A-10 play. Dayton is 4-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Chattanooga makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Dayton has allowed to its opponents (43.4%). Dayton has shot at a 45.9% rate from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points greater than the 43.5% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is averaging 15 points for the Mocs. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nate Santos is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Flyers. Javon Bennett is averaging 14.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 9-1, averaging 84.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Flyers: 7-3, averaging 77.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

