Chattanooga, Alabama A&M meet in NIT

Alabama A&M Bulldogs (21-10, 14-5 SWAC) at Chattanooga Mocs (16-14, 11-6 SoCon)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Chattanooga squares off against Alabama A&M in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mocs have gone 11-6 against SoCon opponents, with a 5-8 record in non-conference play. Chattanooga ranks third in the SoCon with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Gianna Corbitt averaging 5.9.

The Bulldogs’ record in SWAC action is 14-5. Alabama A&M is fourth in the SWAC scoring 64.5 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

Chattanooga averages 61.0 points per game, 0.3 fewer points than the 61.3 Alabama A&M allows. Alabama A&M averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Chattanooga allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caia Elisaldez is averaging 13.9 points and 4.7 assists for the Mocs. Corbitt is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Kalia Walker is shooting 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 14.8 points. Lauryn Pendleton is shooting 36.0% and averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 62.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

