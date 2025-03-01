Charlotte visits East Carolina following Felton’s 30-point performance

Charlotte 49ers (10-18, 3-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-12, 8-7 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Charlotte 49ers (10-18, 3-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-12, 8-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces Charlotte after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 96-89 overtime victory over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates have gone 10-6 at home. East Carolina is sixth in the AAC with 34.9 points per game in the paint led by C.J. Walker averaging 11.3.

The 49ers are 3-12 in conference play. Charlotte averages 9.2 turnovers per game and is 6-10 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

East Carolina’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game East Carolina gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. Walker is averaging 19.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nik Graves averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the 49ers, scoring 16.9 points while shooting 30.7% from beyond the arc. Jaehshon Thomas is shooting 42.5% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

