Charlotte visits East Carolina after Felton’s 30-point game

Charlotte 49ers (10-18, 3-12 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (16-12, 8-7 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Charlotte after RJ Felton scored 30 points in East Carolina’s 96-89 overtime win over the UTSA Roadrunners.

The Pirates are 10-6 on their home court. East Carolina is 6-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The 49ers have gone 3-12 against AAC opponents. Charlotte is ninth in the AAC allowing 75.0 points while holding opponents to 48.0% shooting.

East Carolina’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Charlotte allows. Charlotte averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game East Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felton is averaging 18.5 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Pirates. C.J. Walker is averaging 19.6 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Giancarlo Rosado is averaging 11.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the 49ers. Nik Graves is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, averaging 79.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

49ers: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 26.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

