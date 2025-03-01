Charlotte visits Anderson and Wichita State

Charlotte 49ers (9-18, 4-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-20, 3-13 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Charlotte 49ers (9-18, 4-12 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (9-20, 3-13 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State hosts Charlotte after Princess Anderson scored 25 points in Wichita State’s 68-64 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Shockers are 6-8 on their home court. Wichita State gives up 68.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 6.0 points per game.

The 49ers are 4-12 in AAC play. Charlotte allows 68.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 7.4 points per game.

Wichita State averages 62.7 points per game, 5.3 fewer points than the 68.0 Charlotte gives up. Charlotte averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Wichita State allows.

The Shockers and 49ers face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Jameson is shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Shockers, while averaging nine points. Jayla Murray is shooting 45.3% and averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Hayleigh Breland is averaging 11.6 points for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.2 points, 34.2 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 34.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

49ers: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.