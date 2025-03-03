Charlotte hosts Temple after East’s 33-point game

Temple Owls (18-10, 12-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-19, 4-13 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (18-10, 12-5 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (9-19, 4-13 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple plays Charlotte after Tiarra East scored 33 points in Temple’s 83-63 victory against the Rice Owls.

The 49ers are 5-8 in home games. Charlotte is 5-6 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 16.5 turnovers per game.

The Owls are 12-5 in AAC play. Temple scores 67.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

Charlotte scores 59.9 points per game, 3.8 fewer points than the 63.7 Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 39.4% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 41.3% shooting opponents of Charlotte have averaged.

The 49ers and Owls match up Tuesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayleigh Breland is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the 49ers. Keanna Rembert is averaging 13.8 points and 6.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

East is shooting 37.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Owls. Tarriyonna Gary is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 3-7, averaging 58.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

