Charleston (SC) Cougars and Monmouth Hawks square off in CAA Tournament

Monmouth Hawks (13-19, 11-8 CAA) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (23-8, 13-5 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays in the CAA Tournament against Monmouth.

The Cougars are 13-5 against CAA opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) ranks sixth in the CAA in rebounding with 32.5 rebounds. Ante Brzovic paces the Cougars with 8.2 boards.

The Hawks are 11-8 against CAA teams. Monmouth is 6-9 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 10.5 turnovers per game.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Monmouth allows. Monmouth averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brzovic is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Cougars. Derrin Boyd is averaging 14.8 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Abdi Bashir Jr. averages 3.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 39.4% from beyond the arc. Madison Durr is averaging 13.3 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 71.1 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

