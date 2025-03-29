Chance McMillian scores 14 points in a losing cause for Texas Tech in his return from an injury

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian returned for the Red Raiders’ Elite Eight game against…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Texas Tech star outside shooter Chance McMillian returned for the Red Raiders’ Elite Eight game against Florida after missing the previous four games with an oblique injury.

“I came in with the mindset of playing and giving my team the best chance there is,” McMillian said after Texas Tech’s 84-79 loss Saturday. “It took a lot. I know by playing there were a lot of risks that came with it, but I love those dudes, so I was willing to risk that.”

McMillian injured his oblique in the Big 12 Tournament opener for the Red Raiders and had been working to be able to get back on the court since then.

He wasn’t quite ready on Thursday but managed to play more than 25 minutes on Saturday, scoring 14 points and making a pair of 3-pointers.

“In my heart, what Chance McMillian did today just doesn’t have anything to do with the score. It just has everything to do with what I want to live my life like,” coach Grant McCasland said. “He’s obviously in a situation where he probably could have not come back. I told these guys in the locker room, there’s something about laying down your life for your brothers in a position where you could take just the path that is easier, and Chance didn’t. I’m so inspired by him.”

After checking into the game at the 15:22 mark of the opening half, McMillian had his first shot attempt blocked by Will Richard. He made a short jumper on his next shot.

McMillian took part in warmups before the game Saturday and the school listed him as available as a reserve. McMillian grew up in San Francisco, went to high school in nearby Vallejo and had been looking forward to playing in front of friends and family.

He came into the game leading the Red Raiders with 69 3-pointers this season and was shooting a team-best 43.4% from long range. He was third on the team in scoring at 14.2 points per game.

McCasland had thought McMillian would play in the Sweet 16 game against Arkansas, but the senior guard didn’t feel quite ready after participating in an earlier shootaround.

Florida forward Alex Condon was in the starting lineup for the top-seeded Gators after missing time in their Sweet 16 game with a sprained right ankle. Condon returned for the second half in the win over Maryland.

Condon had four points and seven rebounds for the Gators.

___

AP March Madness bracket: https://apnews.com/hub/ncaa-mens-bracket and coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/march-madness Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.