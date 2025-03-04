Central Michigan visits Ball State following Jarusevicius’ 23-point performance

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-16, 6-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 7-9 MAC) Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Central Michigan Chippewas (13-16, 6-10 MAC) at Ball State Cardinals (14-15, 7-9 MAC)

Muncie, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -3.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Ball State after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 23 points in Central Michigan’s 84-73 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Cardinals have gone 8-6 in home games. Ball State has a 4-10 record against opponents over .500.

The Chippewas have gone 6-10 against MAC opponents. Central Michigan has a 5-13 record against teams above .500.

Ball State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Central Michigan gives up. Central Michigan has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 44.3% shooting opponents of Ball State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Payton Sparks is averaging 12.9 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Cardinals. Jermahri Hill is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jarusevicius is averaging 16.3 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Jakobi Heady is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Chippewas: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 31.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

