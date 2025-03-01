Central Connecticut State Blue Devils take on the Wagner Seahawks, aim for 12th straight victory

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (22-6, 13-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-14, 6-9 NEC) Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 6…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (22-6, 13-2 NEC) at Wagner Seahawks (14-14, 6-9 NEC)

Staten Island, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -7.5; over/under is 121.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. seeks to keep its 11-game win streak alive when the Blue Devils take on Wagner.

The Seahawks have gone 8-5 at home. Wagner has a 4-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Devils have gone 13-2 against NEC opponents. Cent. Conn. St. has an 8-4 record against opponents above .500.

Wagner is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 41.4% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St. averages 12.4 more points per game (73.3) than Wagner allows (60.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Ezquerra Trelles is averaging 7.2 points and 4.6 assists for the Seahawks. Zae Blake is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Jones is scoring 14.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Blue Devils. Devin Haid is averaging 15.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 4-6, averaging 61.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.2 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 78.3 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

