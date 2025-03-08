Central Connecticut State Blue Devils and Fairleigh Dickinson Knights play in NEC Tournament

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-19, 9-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (24-6, 15-2 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 2…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-19, 9-8 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (24-6, 15-2 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -9.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays in the NEC Tournament against Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Blue Devils have gone 15-2 against NEC teams, with a 9-4 record in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. ranks second in the NEC in team defense, allowing 63.1 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

The Knights are 9-8 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC with 22.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Terrence Brown averaging 4.4.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson scores 10.6 more points per game (73.7) than Cent. Conn. St. gives up to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Jones is shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging 14.5 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals. Devin Haid is averaging 14.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

Dylan Jones is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 9.7 points. Brown is averaging 20 points, 3.3 assists and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 10-0, averaging 75.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 69.2 points, 30.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.