Cent. Conn. St. takes on Chicago State in NEC Tournament

Chicago State Cougars (6-25, 6-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-18, 10-6 NEC) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7…

Chicago State Cougars (6-25, 6-10 NEC) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (11-18, 10-6 NEC)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. and Chicago State meet in the NEC Tournament.

The Blue Devils are 10-6 against NEC opponents and 1-12 in non-conference play. Cent. Conn. St. is fourth in the NEC scoring 61.3 points while shooting 39.2% from the field.

The Cougars’ record in NEC games is 6-10. Chicago State is 1-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 61.3 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 76.5 Chicago State gives up. Chicago State averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Cent. Conn. St. allows.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meghan Kenefick is scoring 8.9 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Blue Devils. Belle Lanpher is averaging 22.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, four assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Aiyanna Culver is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Cougars. Marisa Gant is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Devils: 7-3, averaging 68.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cougars: 4-6, averaging 64.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.