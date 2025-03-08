Cayla Barnes’ goal in OT lifts Victoire past Fleet, 3-2 in front of a sell-out crowd at Boston U.

BOSTON (AP) — Cayla Barnes scored 21 seconds into overtime to lift the league-leading Montréal Victoire a 3-2 win over…

BOSTON (AP) — Cayla Barnes scored 21 seconds into overtime to lift the league-leading Montréal Victoire a 3-2 win over the Boston Fleet in front of a sell-out crowd Saturday at Agganis Arena.

The game was the first of two the Fleet will play at Boston University instead of their usual home at UMass-Lowell.

It was the third time in four meetings the teams have needed overtime, including the Fleet’s 3-2 win in a shootout in Seattle. The Montréal win snapped Boston’s franchise-record seven-game home win streak.

BU grad Marie-Philip Poulin scored her league-leading 14th goal of the season to get the Victoire on the board in the fourth minute and Catherine Dubois made it 2-0 in the eighth minute.

Jamie Lee Rattray scored her fourth goal of the season in the 15th minute to get the Fleet on the board and make it 2-1 after a period., Boston tied the game in the second when Lexie Adzija fired a shot that trickled through the pads of Montréal keeper Ann-Renée Desbiens and Amanda Pelkey was there to punch home the loose puck.

From there the game was a battle between the league’s two top goalkeepers. Desbiens, who earned her league-best 13th win, made 19 saves on 21 shots. Aerin Frankel, who has 11 wins, made 26 saves on 29 shots.

The win strengthened the Victoire’s hold on first place with 43 points. With a point for taking the game to overtime, Boston moves into a tie with Toronto for second place with 35 points.

