Castro’s 16 lead George Washington past Fordham 81-58

NEW YORK (AP) — Rafael Castro scored 16 points as George Washington beat Fordham 81-58 on Wednesday.

Castro also contributed eight rebounds for the Revolutionaries (20-11, 9-9 Atlantic 10 Conference) in their regular-season finale. Trey Autry added 14 points while shooting 3 for 7 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 7 of 7 from the free-throw line while they also had seven rebounds. Sean Hansen had 10 points and went 5 of 8 from the field.

Jackie Johnson III finished with 19 points for the Rams (11-19, 3-14). Abdou Tsimbila added 10 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks for Fordham. Japhet Medor also had seven points and four assists. The loss was the Rams’ seventh in a row.

Fordham visits Rhode Island on Saturday in its regular-season finale.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

