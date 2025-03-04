Castro leads George Washington against Fordham after 22-point showing

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-11, 8-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-18, 3-13 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-11, 8-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-18, 3-13 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington faces Fordham after Rafael Castro scored 22 points in George Washington’s 71-60 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams have gone 8-7 at home. Fordham is 4-4 in one-possession games.

The Revolutionaries have gone 8-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington is eighth in the A-10 with 14.0 assists per game led by Christian Jones averaging 2.6.

Fordham is shooting 42.5% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 41.5% George Washington allows to opponents. George Washington averages 73.2 points per game, 4.3 fewer than the 77.5 Fordham gives up to opponents.

The Rams and Revolutionaries match up Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is averaging 18.6 points and 1.5 steals for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Castro is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Revolutionaries. Trey Autry is averaging 11.3 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

