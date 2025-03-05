Castro leads George Washington against Fordham after 22-point game

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-11, 8-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-18, 3-13 A-10) New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

George Washington Revolutionaries (19-11, 8-9 A-10) at Fordham Rams (11-18, 3-13 A-10)

New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Revolutionaries -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington takes on Fordham after Rafael Castro scored 22 points in George Washington’s 71-60 victory over the La Salle Explorers.

The Rams are 8-7 in home games. Fordham allows 77.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 8-9 against A-10 opponents. George Washington ranks fifth in the A-10 giving up 67.3 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Fordham scores 74.4 points, 7.1 more per game than the 67.3 George Washington gives up. George Washington averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 6.3 per game Fordham gives up.

The Rams and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Johnson III is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Rams. Japhet Medor is averaging 14.9 points and 3.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc. Castro is shooting 66.3% and averaging 16.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

