Carter and the Western Carolina Catamounts visit conference foe Samford

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-16, 2-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 7-6 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Western Carolina Catamounts (12-16, 2-11 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (12-17, 7-6 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Avyonce Carter and Western Carolina take on Kennedy Langham and Samford in SoCon action Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 8-5 at home. Samford ranks sixth in the SoCon with 7.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Emily Bowman averaging 2.5.

The Catamounts are 2-11 against SoCon opponents. Western Carolina ranks fourth in the SoCon shooting 31.0% from 3-point range.

Samford is shooting 40.8% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 40.6% Western Carolina allows to opponents. Western Carolina averages 70.6 points per game, 0.5 fewer than the 71.1 Samford gives up.

The Bulldogs and Catamounts match up Saturday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claire Johnson is shooting 45.7% and averaging 11.6 points for the Bulldogs. Aubrey Blankenship is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chelsea Wooten averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Catamounts, scoring 7.5 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc. Carter is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 64.6 points, 27.3 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Catamounts: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

