Carter and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles host conference foe Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-8, 16-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-5, 17-2 OVC) Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (20-8, 16-3 OVC) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (23-5, 17-2 OVC)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooke Coffey and Lindenwood (MO) take on Peyton Carter and Tennessee Tech in OVC play Saturday.

The Golden Eagles are 13-0 on their home court. Tennessee Tech averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 8-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Lions are 16-3 in conference play. Lindenwood (MO) is 4-1 in one-possession games.

Tennessee Tech scores 70.9 points, 6.9 more per game than the 64.0 Lindenwood (MO) allows. Lindenwood (MO) averages 7.5 more points per game (68.6) than Tennessee Tech allows (61.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Reghan Grimes is averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ellie Brueggemann is shooting 40.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Lions. Gracy Wernli is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 10-0, averaging 73.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.