Canisius takes on Saint Peter’s, aims to stop 3-game slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-27, 3-16 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-13 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (3-27, 3-16 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-16, 6-13 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Peacocks -12.5; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius comes into the matchup with Saint Peter’s after losing three in a row.

The Peacocks have gone 5-6 at home. Saint Peter’s is third in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 34.1 rebounds. Mouhamed Sow leads the Peacocks with 6.5 boards.

The Golden Griffins are 3-16 in conference play. Canisius has a 0-15 record against opponents over .500.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 39.6% from the field this season, 10.3 percentage points lower than the 49.9% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius averages 64.9 points per game, 1.0 fewer than the 65.9 Saint Peter’s gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Eaton is averaging 10.9 points for the Peacocks. Marcus Randolph is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Paul McMillian IV is scoring 20.1 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 67.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 65.9 points, 21.6 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.