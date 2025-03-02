Canisius hosts Iona following Reaves’ 23-point performance

Iona Gaels (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-25, 3-14 MAAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Iona Gaels (13-16, 10-8 MAAC) at Canisius Golden Griffins (3-25, 3-14 MAAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -6.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona faces Canisius after Dejour Reaves scored 23 points in Iona’s 65-63 win over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Golden Griffins have gone 1-11 in home games. Canisius has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Gaels are 10-8 in MAAC play. Iona has a 4-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Canisius is shooting 44.4% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Iona allows to opponents. Iona averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Canisius allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Benard is averaging 5.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.9 steals for the Golden Griffins. Tana Kopa is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Reaves is shooting 44.9% and averaging 16.9 points for the Gaels. Luke Jungers is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 68.8 points, 21.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

