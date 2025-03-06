Campbell hosts Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 40-point showing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-6, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-10, 11-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-6, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-10, 11-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Campbell after Taryn Barbot scored 40 points in Charleston (SC)’s 99-63 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Camels have gone 11-1 in home games. Campbell ranks seventh in the CAA in rebounding with 32.8 rebounds. Jasmine Felton leads the Camels with 5.2 boards.

The Cougars have gone 12-4 against CAA opponents. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA scoring 74.4 points per game while shooting 40.0%.

Campbell makes 41.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.0 percentage points higher than Charleston (SC) has allowed to its opponents (38.0%). Charleston (SC) has shot at a 40.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 39.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Camels and Cougars square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Courtney Dahlquist averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Camels, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Gianni Boone is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Barbot is shooting 37.3% and averaging 15.9 points for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

