Campbell hosts Charleston (SC) after Barbot’s 40-point game

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-6, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-10, 11-5 CAA) Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST…

Charleston (SC) Cougars (21-6, 12-4 CAA) at Campbell Camels (18-10, 11-5 CAA)

Buies Creek, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) visits Campbell after Taryn Barbot scored 40 points in Charleston (SC)’s 99-63 win over the UNC Wilmington Seahawks.

The Camels are 11-1 on their home court. Campbell has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 12-4 in CAA play. Charleston (SC) is the CAA leader with 36.3 rebounds per game led by Lara Rohkohl averaging 9.3.

Campbell’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The Camels and Cougars face off Thursday for the first time in CAA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is averaging 11.4 points for the Camels. Courtney Dahlquist is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Barbot is scoring 15.9 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Cougars. Taylor Barbot is averaging 11.7 points, five assists and 2.4 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 66.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.1 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 74.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.