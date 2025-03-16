Campbell Camels square off against the William & Mary Tribe in CAA Championship

William & Mary Tribe (14-18, 11-10 CAA) vs. Campbell Camels (21-11, 14-6 CAA) Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

William & Mary Tribe (14-18, 11-10 CAA) vs. Campbell Camels (21-11, 14-6 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Campbell and William & Mary play for the CAA Championship.

The Camels have gone 14-6 against CAA opponents, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. Campbell is 2-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tribe’s record in CAA play is 11-10. William & Mary ranks eighth in the CAA shooting 27.9% from 3-point range.

Campbell’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game William & Mary gives up. William & Mary has shot at a 38.8% rate from the field this season, the same as opponents of Campbell have averaged.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Campbell won the last matchup 73-55 on March 8. Jasmine Felton scored 16 to help lead Campbell to the victory, and Bella Nascimento scored 18 points for William & Mary.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gianni Boone is averaging 11.1 points for the Camels. Courtney Dahlquist is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nascimento is shooting 38.0% and averaging 15.8 points for the Tribe. Monet Dance is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Camels: 8-2, averaging 62.8 points, 34.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.0 points per game.

Tribe: 4-6, averaging 61.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

