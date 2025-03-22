California Golden Bears take on Mississippi State Bulldogs in first round of NCAA Tournament

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) vs. California Golden Bears (25-8, 13-7 ACC) Los Angeles; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT BETMGM…

Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-11, 8-10 SEC) vs. California Golden Bears (25-8, 13-7 ACC)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Bears -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal takes on Mississippi State in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Golden Bears have gone 13-7 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Cal has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Bulldogs’ record in SEC action is 8-10. Mississippi State is 1-3 in one-possession games.

Cal makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Mississippi State has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Mississippi State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Cal allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ioanna Krimili is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Bears, while averaging 14.2 points and 3.1 assists. Ugonne Onyiah is shooting 62.4% and averaging 16.3 points over the past 10 games.

Debreasha Powe averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 8.7 points while shooting 40.4% from beyond the arc. Jerkaila Jordan is averaging 14.5 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.2 points, 31.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 10.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

