California Golden Bears face the Virginia Cavaliers in ACC Tournament

Virginia Cavaliers (17-14, 9-10 ACC) vs. California Golden Bears (24-7, 12-6 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal faces Virginia in the ACC Tournament.

The Golden Bears have gone 12-6 against ACC opponents, with a 12-1 record in non-conference play. Cal has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cavaliers are 9-10 in ACC play. Virginia averages 15.9 turnovers per game and is 8-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Cal averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 6.9 per game Virginia gives up. Virginia averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.8 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game Cal gives up.

The teams did not play each other during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ugonne Onyiah is averaging 12.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Golden Bears. Ioanna Krimili is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

Kymora Johnson is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Olivia McGhee is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Cavaliers: 6-4, averaging 71.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

