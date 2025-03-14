California Baptist holds off Tarleton State 55-51 in WAC Tournament quarterfinal

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. had 13 points to lead California Baptist to a 55-51 victory over Tarleton…

The third-seeded Lancers (17-14) will play No. 2 seed Grand Canyon in a Friday semifinal. No. 1 seed Utah Valley faces No. 5 seed Seattle University in the other semifinal.

Daniels went 6 of 18 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Lancers. Tylen Riley scored 10 points and added six assists and three steals. Martel Williams shot 4 for 12, including 1 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The sixth-seeded Texans (12-20) were led by Dantwan Grimes with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals. Freddy Hicks added 13 points and Keitenn Bristow had 12 points and two blocks.

Cal Baptist went into halftime ahead of Tarleton State 30-21. Riley put up 10 points in the half. Adam Moussa’s 3-pointer with 1:02 left in the second half gave Cal Baptist the lead for good at 53-51.

