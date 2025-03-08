Cal visits Notre Dame following Burton’s 24-point game

California Golden Bears (13-17, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 7-12 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (13-17, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 7-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts Cal after Markus Burton scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 56-54 victory over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-5 in home games. Notre Dame is 7-6 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Golden Bears are 6-13 in ACC play. Cal ranks seventh in the ACC with 33.1 rebounds per game led by Mady Sissoko averaging 7.9.

Notre Dame averages 72.5 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 75.7 Cal gives up. Cal’s 41.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.4 percentage points lower than Notre Dame has given up to its opponents (45.0%).

The Fighting Irish and Golden Bears face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is shooting 44.8% and averaging 21.3 points for the Fighting Irish. Braeden Shrewsberry is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. is averaging 10.6 points for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

