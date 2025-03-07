Cal visits Burton and Notre Dame

California Golden Bears (13-17, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 7-12 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

California Golden Bears (13-17, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (13-17, 7-12 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays Cal after Markus Burton scored 24 points in Notre Dame’s 56-54 win against the Stanford Cardinal.

The Fighting Irish have gone 10-5 at home. Notre Dame ranks ninth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 71.7 points while holding opponents to 45.0% shooting.

The Golden Bears are 6-13 in ACC play. Cal is 4-8 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Notre Dame is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 46.8% Cal allows to opponents. Cal averages 74.3 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.7 Notre Dame gives up to opponents.

The Fighting Irish and Golden Bears meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is averaging 21.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Fighting Irish. Tae Davis is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games.

Andrej Stojakovic is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Golden Bears. Jeremiah Wilkinson is averaging 18.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 35.4% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 3-7, averaging 68.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Golden Bears: 2-8, averaging 70.4 points, 33.2 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

