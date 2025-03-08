Cal Baptist hosts Ware and UT Arlington

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-16, 6-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-7 WAC) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM…

UT Arlington Mavericks (13-16, 6-9 WAC) at Cal Baptist Lancers (15-14, 8-7 WAC)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington visits Cal Baptist after Lance Ware scored 24 points in UT Arlington’s 70-59 loss to the Abilene Christian Wildcats.

The Lancers are 10-5 on their home court. Cal Baptist has a 7-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mavericks are 6-9 in WAC play. UT Arlington has a 5-13 record against teams above .500.

Cal Baptist scores 72.0 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 74.2 UT Arlington gives up. UT Arlington averages 74.4 points per game, 3.8 more than the 70.6 Cal Baptist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Moussa is averaging 5.5 points and 4.2 assists for the Lancers. Kendal Coleman is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden Wells is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 12.4 points. Ware is averaging 14.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.