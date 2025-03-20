BYU Cougars play VCU Rams in first round of NCAA Tournament

VCU Rams (28-6, 18-3 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (24-9, 15-7 Big 12) Denver; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VCU Rams (28-6, 18-3 A-10) vs. BYU Cougars (24-9, 15-7 Big 12)

Denver; Thursday, 4:05 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 17 BYU and VCU play in the NCAA Tournament first round.

The Cougars have gone 15-7 against Big 12 teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. BYU is sixth in the Big 12 with 33.5 points per game in the paint led by Fousseyni Traore averaging 6.6.

The Rams are 18-3 against A-10 opponents. VCU is 22-6 against opponents over .500.

BYU averages 81.0 points, 18.6 more per game than the 62.4 VCU allows. VCU averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than BYU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Richie Saunders averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc. Dallin Hall is shooting 46.9% and averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games.

Max Shulga is averaging 15.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Rams. Jack Clark is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 83.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 35.5 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

