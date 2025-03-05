BYU Cougars and UCF Knights meet in Big 12 Tournament

UCF Knights (11-17, 4-14 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (13-16, 4-14 Big 12) Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST…

UCF Knights (11-17, 4-14 Big 12) vs. BYU Cougars (13-16, 4-14 Big 12)

Kansas City, Missouri; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: BYU plays in the Big 12 Tournament against UCF.

The Cougars have gone 4-14 against Big 12 teams, with a 9-2 record in non-conference play. BYU is 7-15 against opponents over .500.

The Knights are 4-14 in Big 12 play. UCF is 7-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.6 turnovers per game.

BYU scores 67.9 points per game, 4.5 fewer points than the 72.4 UCF allows. UCF averages 4.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game BYU gives up.

The teams did not meet in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Delaney Gibb is averaging 17.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars. Emma Calvert is averaging 13.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the past 10 games.

Kaitlin Peterson is scoring 20.9 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Knights. Nevaeh Brown is averaging 13.2 points and 2.6 rebounds while shooting 36.0% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

