Butler visits Kalkbrenner and Creighton

Butler Bulldogs (13-17, 6-13 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (21-9, 14-5 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts Butler after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 20 points in Creighton’s 79-61 victory over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Bluejays are 14-2 on their home court. Creighton is sixth in the Big East with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Kalkbrenner averaging 13.8.

The Bulldogs are 6-13 in Big East play. Butler ranks third in the Big East shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

Creighton averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game, 2.3 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Butler allows. Butler averages 5.6 more points per game (74.4) than Creighton allows to opponents (68.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.1 points, 8.8 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jahmyl Telfort is averaging 16.1 points and 3.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Pierre Brooks is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 2.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 76.7 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

