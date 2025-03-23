Butler and UIC square off in NIT

UIC Flames (15-17, 11-11 MVC) at Butler Bulldogs (15-17, 5-14 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE: Butler…

UIC Flames (15-17, 11-11 MVC) at Butler Bulldogs (15-17, 5-14 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Butler and UIC play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs’ record in Big East games is 5-14, and their record is 10-3 in non-conference play. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East in rebounding with 29.1 rebounds. Kilyn McGuff leads the Bulldogs with 8.0 boards.

The Flames’ record in MVC games is 11-11. UIC has a 2-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Butler averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.5 per game UIC allows. UIC averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Butler allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: McGuff is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Lily Zeinstra is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Krystyna Ellew averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Flames, scoring 9.1 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. Keke Rimmer is shooting 52.6% and averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 56.1 points, 26.9 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 67.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points.

