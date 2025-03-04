Burns scores 19, Maine defeats UMass-Lowell 71-70 in regular-season finale

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 19 points to help Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 71-70 on Tuesday night in a…

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 19 points to help Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 71-70 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Maine (18-13, 10-6 America East Conference) has a top-four seed in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Burns shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight steals. Jaden Clayton had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The River Hawks (17-14, 6-10) were led in scoring by Quinton Mincey, who finished with 26 points. Cam Morris III added 12 points and nine rebounds. Martin Somerville also put up 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Mincey gave UMass-Lowell a 70-68 lead with 1:25 left.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

