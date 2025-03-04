Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Burns scores 19, Maine…

Burns scores 19, Maine defeats UMass-Lowell 71-70 in regular-season finale

The Associated Press

March 4, 2025, 8:27 PM

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Quion Burns scored 19 points to help Maine defeat UMass-Lowell 71-70 on Tuesday night in a regular-season finale for both teams.

Maine (18-13, 10-6 America East Conference) has a top-four seed in the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

Burns shot 7 of 10 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes scored 14 points while shooting 6 of 10 from the field and 2 for 3 from the line and added eight steals. Jaden Clayton had 10 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line.

The River Hawks (17-14, 6-10) were led in scoring by Quinton Mincey, who finished with 26 points. Cam Morris III added 12 points and nine rebounds. Martin Somerville also put up 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Mincey gave UMass-Lowell a 70-68 lead with 1:25 left.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up