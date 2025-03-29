Buffalo, Rutgers play in NIT

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (13-19, 3-16 Big Ten) at Buffalo Bulls (27-7, 14-6 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT…

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo squares off against Rutgers in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls’ record in MAC games is 14-6, and their record is 13-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo leads the MAC with 18.4 fast break points.

The Scarlet Knights are 3-16 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers is fourth in the Big Ten with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Destiny Adams averaging 9.8.

Buffalo scores 73.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 71.3 Rutgers gives up. Rutgers averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chellia Watson is scoring 20.3 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Sitota Gines is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Adams is shooting 41.5% and averaging 17.7 points for the Scarlet Knights. Mya Petticord is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 26.1 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 4-6, averaging 65.8 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

