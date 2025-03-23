Buffalo plays UMass in NIT matchup

UMass Minutewomen (17-14, 11-8 A-10) at Buffalo Bulls (25-7, 14-6 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

UMass Minutewomen (17-14, 11-8 A-10) at Buffalo Bulls (25-7, 14-6 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo faces UMass in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulls are 14-6 against MAC opponents and 11-1 in non-conference play. Buffalo ranks second in the MAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 59.5 points while holding opponents to 38.3% shooting.

The Minutewomen are 11-8 in A-10 play. UMass ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Buffalo makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.0 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (37.9%). UMass averages 63.8 points per game, 4.3 more than the 59.5 Buffalo gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lani Cornfield is averaging 10.7 points, 5.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bulls. Chellia Watson is averaging 20.8 points over the last 10 games.

Yahmani McKayle is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Minutewomen. Megan Olbrys is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 68.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 10.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Minutewomen: 6-4, averaging 64.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

