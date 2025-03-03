Buffalo hosts Miami (OH) after Dunn’s 26-point showing

Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-8, 12-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-20, 4-12 MAC) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (21-8, 12-4 MAC) at Buffalo Bulls (9-20, 4-12 MAC)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo hosts Miami (OH) after Tyson Dunn scored 26 points in Buffalo’s 87-74 win over the Toledo Rockets.

The Bulls are 6-8 in home games. Buffalo has a 6-13 record against teams above .500.

The RedHawks have gone 12-4 against MAC opponents. Miami (OH) is second in the MAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Peter Suder averaging 3.5.

Buffalo is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 more made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Buffalo allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Sabol is shooting 41.3% and averaging 14.7 points for the Bulls. Dunn is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

Suder is scoring 13.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the RedHawks. Eian Elmer is averaging 10.3 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 71.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.9 points per game.

RedHawks: 7-3, averaging 78.4 points, 31.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

