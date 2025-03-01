Bucknell visits Nugent and Holy Cross

Bucknell Bison (16-14, 12-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-17, 5-12 Patriot League) Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Bucknell Bison (16-14, 12-5 Patriot League) at Holy Cross Crusaders (13-17, 5-12 Patriot League)

Worcester, Massachusetts; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -4.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross faces Bucknell after Joe Nugent scored 21 points in Holy Cross’ 81-73 loss to the Colgate Raiders.

The Crusaders are 7-5 on their home court. Holy Cross has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bison have gone 12-5 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Holy Cross makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Bucknell has allowed to its opponents (43.3%). Bucknell averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Holy Cross gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nugent averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crusaders, scoring 12.0 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Max Green is averaging 14.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games.

Noah Williamson is averaging 17.1 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Bison. Josh Bascoe is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crusaders: 3-7, averaging 68.2 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Bison: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

