Bucknell hosts Holy Cross following Foreman’s 20-point showing

Holy Cross Crusaders (17-10, 10-6 Patriot) at Bucknell Bison (15-12, 10-6 Patriot)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross visits Bucknell after Simone Foreman scored 20 points in Holy Cross’ 59-55 victory over the Colgate Raiders.

The Bison are 10-3 on their home court. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Ashley Sofilkanich averaging 2.6.

The Crusaders are 10-6 in conference matchups. Holy Cross ranks second in the Patriot with 31.8 rebounds per game led by Mary-Elizabeth Donnelly averaging 6.7.

Bucknell makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than Holy Cross has allowed to its opponents (38.1%). Holy Cross has shot at a 41.5% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points higher than the 38.2% shooting opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

The Bison and Crusaders face off Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sofilkanich is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 8.5 rebounds for the Bison. Isabella King is averaging 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Donnelly is averaging 7.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Crusaders. Lindsay Berger is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 67.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Crusaders: 5-5, averaging 57.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points.

