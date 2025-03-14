Bryant takes on Maine in America East Championship game

Maine Black Bears (20-13, 12-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (22-11, 16-2 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11 a.m.…

Maine Black Bears (20-13, 12-6 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (22-11, 16-2 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Saturday, 11 a.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant faces Maine in the America East Championship.

The Bulldogs are 16-2 against America East opponents and 6-9 in non-conference play. Bryant has a 3-4 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Black Bears are 12-6 in America East play. Maine is ninth in the America East with 27.7 rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 6.6.

Bryant averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 6.7 per game Maine gives up. Maine averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The teams square off for the third time this season. Bryant won the last meeting 80-72 on March 1. Rafael Pinzon scored 28 to help lead Bryant to the victory, and Burns scored 15 points for Maine.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pinzon is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 18.7 points. Earl Timberlake is averaging 15.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kellen Tynes is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 assists and 3.1 steals for the Black Bears. AJ Lopez is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 79.0 points, 38.7 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 7.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Black Bears: 6-4, averaging 69.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

