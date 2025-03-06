Bryant takes on Binghamton in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Binghamton square off in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 against America East opponents, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Bryant is the America East leader with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 8.6.

The Bearcats are 7-9 in America East play. Binghamton is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Bryant is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Binghamton allows to opponents. Binghamton averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Bryant gives up.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is shooting 29.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, while averaging 11.1 points and 3.2 assists. Ali Brigham is shooting 59.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Bella Pucci is shooting 51.1% and averaging 12.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.