Bryant squares off against Army in NIT matchup

Army Black Knights (24-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT…

Army Black Knights (24-7, 16-5 Patriot) at Bryant Bulldogs (17-14, 10-8 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Army play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-8 against America East teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Bryant ranks fourth in the America East with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Nia Scott averaging 5.4.

The Black Knights’ record in Patriot games is 16-5. Army ranks second in the Patriot shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Bryant scores 58.0 points per game, 1.9 more points than the 56.1 Army allows. Army has shot at a 39.8% clip from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points less than the 39.9% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mia Mancini is scoring 10.5 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Mimi Rubino is averaging 9.5 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 40.2% over the last 10 games.

Trinity Hardy is averaging 13.7 points and two steals for the Black Knights. Fiona Hastick is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.6 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points per game.

Black Knights: 8-2, averaging 63.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.