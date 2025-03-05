Bryant Bulldogs take on the Binghamton Bearcats in America East Tournament

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7 America East) Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST…

Binghamton Bearcats (15-14, 7-9 America East) at Bryant Bulldogs (16-13, 9-7 America East)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant and Binghamton meet in the America East Tournament.

The Bulldogs have gone 9-7 against America East teams, with a 7-6 record in non-conference play. Bryant has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bearcats’ record in America East action is 7-9. Binghamton is the top team in the America East scoring 8.2 fast break points per game.

Bryant’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.1 per game Binghamton allows. Binghamton has shot at a 41.2% clip from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points greater than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Bryant have averaged.

The teams did not play each other in the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nia Scott is averaging seven points and 8.6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Mia Mancini is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jadyn Weltz is averaging 9.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Bearcats. Bella Pucci is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 60.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.