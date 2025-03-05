Brown scores 24, UMKC knocks off Oral Roberts in Summit League Tournament 73-56

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 24 points in UMKC’s 73-56 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday in…

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Jamar Brown had 24 points in UMKC’s 73-56 victory over Oral Roberts on Wednesday in the Summit League Tournament.

UMKC (13-19), seeded eighth, advances to face top-seeded Omaha on Thursday. Oral Roberts (7-23) was the ninth and final seed into the tourney.

Brown went 9 of 15 from the field (5 for 10 from 3-point range) for the Kangaroos. Jayson Petty scored 18 points and added seven rebounds. Cameron Faas had 15 points and shot 6 for 12, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Eagles were led in scoring by Issac McBride, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Oral Roberts also got 12 points and six rebounds from Sam Alajiki. Jalen Miller had eight points.

Petty scored 16 points in the second half to help lead the way as UMKC went on to secure a victory, outscoring Oral Roberts by 11 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.