Brown scores 23 as Fairleigh Dickinson knocks off Stonehill 71-56 in Northeast Conference Tournament

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Terrence Brown had 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 71-56 victory against Stonehill on Wednesday in the Northeast Conference Tournament.

Fairleigh Dickinson advances to a semifinal matchup against top-seeded Central Connecticut on Saturday.

Brown added five rebounds and six assists for the Knights (13-19). Bismark Nsiah scored 12 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line and added three steals. Jo’el Emanuel had 11 points and shot 4 for 8, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Louie Semona led the Skyhawks (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Stonehill got 13 points and 10 rebounds from Todd Brogna.

Fairleigh Dickinson took the lead with 6:03 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 30-20 at halftime, with Brown racking up 13 points. Fairleigh Dickinson outscored Stonehill in the second half by five points, with Brown scoring a team-high 10 points after the break.

