Brown leads Nicholls State against Lamar after 25-point showing

Nicholls State Colonels (19-11, 13-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-12, 13-6 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits Lamar after Robert Brown III scored 25 points in Nicholls State’s 94-70 win against the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals are 9-4 in home games. Lamar is 8-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Colonels are 13-6 in Southland play. Nicholls State is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

Lamar’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State has shot at a 43.5% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points above the 41.2% shooting opponents of Lamar have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Colonels. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 14 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

