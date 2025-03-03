Brown leads Nicholls State against Lamar after 25-point game

Nicholls State Colonels (19-11, 13-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-12, 13-6 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Nicholls State Colonels (19-11, 13-6 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (18-12, 13-6 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces Lamar after Robert Brown III scored 25 points in Nicholls State’s 94-70 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Cardinals have gone 9-4 in home games. Lamar is fifth in the Southland with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Adam Hamilton averaging 4.3.

The Colonels are 13-6 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 6-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Lamar’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Nicholls State allows. Nicholls State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alexis Marmolejos is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.3 points for the Cardinals. Ja’Sean Jackson is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 14.0 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

