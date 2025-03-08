Brown leads Akron against Central Michigan after 27-point showing

Akron Zips (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (13-16, 8-9 MAC) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Akron Zips (10-20, 4-13 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (13-16, 8-9 MAC)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron visits Central Michigan after Shelbee Brown scored 27 points in Akron’s 70-53 win over the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

The Chippewas have gone 6-7 in home games. Central Michigan is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Zips are 4-13 in MAC play. Akron ranks fourth in the MAC with 33.0 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 9.0.

Central Michigan is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Akron allows to opponents. Akron has shot at a 40.2% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points below the 40.7% shooting opponents of Central Michigan have averaged.

The Chippewas and Zips square off Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madi Morson is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Chippewas. Ayanna-Sarai Darrington is averaging 13.7 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brown is scoring 13.2 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Zips. Alexus Mobley is averaging 9.2 points and 3.9 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 67.4 points, 42.4 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Zips: 1-9, averaging 57.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.